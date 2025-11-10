University Circle Police hosting free 'Regional Think Tank on Crime' event

The University Circle Police Department is hosting a free Regional Think Tank on Crime next month.

UCPD is inviting police officers, judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, security directors, social workers, teachers, principals and elected officials to take part.

“A major goal of this program is to find ways to prevent future victims and even future offenders,” said University Circle Police Department Chief Tom Wetzel.

It will take place from 9 a.m. until noon on Dec. 8 at the Cleveland Sight Center on East 101st Street in Cleveland. The speakers will include Andy Wilson, Director of Ohio Public Safety, Cuyahoga County Sheriff Harold Pretel and County Executive Chris Ronayne.

“Topics will address current crime trends, what to expect in the years ahead, what has worked and not worked in our criminal justice system, and the tools we will need to have a positive impact on making our neighborhoods safe places to live and thrive,” said Wetzel.

“This Think Tank will provide an opportunity for law enforcement and other impacted professionals to both listen to and collaborate with one another on traditional and outside-the-box solutions to address crime now and into the future,” Wetzel said.

Registration is required and you can do so by calling the UCPD at 216-791-1234.