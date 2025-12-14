University Circle Police offers free self-defense training for unarmed first responders and healthcare workers

UNIVERSITY CIRCLE, Ohio — University Circle Police are providing specialized self-defense training to help unarmed first responders and nursing professionals protect themselves while serving their communities.

The department is hosting two free training sessions designed specifically for healthcare workers and emergency personnel who often face dangerous situations without protective equipment.

The first session is for paramedics, EMS workers and Crisis Intervention Specialists who work with area police departments. This training is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 15, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the University Circle Police Department.

UCPD Officer Jeremy Prokop, a federally certified self-defense trainer, will lead the session.

A second training course is planned for Cleveland-area nurses, nursing assistants, nurse aides and nursing professional students. This class will take place Jan. 21 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the same location. Both sessions will be held at UCPD headquarters, located at 12100 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland.

"Paramedics, EMTs, and mental health specialists can often encounter people who are unstable and can lash out at them in a violent manner resulting in injuries to our first responders," said Chief Tom Wetzel of the University Circle Police Department. "The same goes for our nurses and hospital aides," he added.

Wetzel emphasized the vulnerability these professionals face compared to police officers.

"The unarmed first responders and nurses training is critical. Police officers respond to scenes with bulletproof vests, a gun, and often times with a taser and pepper spray or a baton. If we get attacked, we have options," said Wetzel. "They respond to scenes only with their hands and a big heart. They need to rely on their heads to help them navigate dangerous situations to include assaults against them."

Wetzel continued, "This program can build confidence as they learn some simple tactics and skills to help control violent people as well as how to defend themselves."

Registration is required for both free training sessions.