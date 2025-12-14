Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
9  WX Alerts 15  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

University Circle Police offers free self-defense training for unarmed first responders and healthcare workers

UCPD provides specialized training for paramedics, nurses who face dangerous situations without protective equipment
University Circle.png
News 5 Cleveland.
University Circle.png
Posted

UNIVERSITY CIRCLE, Ohio — University Circle Police are providing specialized self-defense training to help unarmed first responders and nursing professionals protect themselves while serving their communities.

The department is hosting two free training sessions designed specifically for healthcare workers and emergency personnel who often face dangerous situations without protective equipment.

The first session is for paramedics, EMS workers and Crisis Intervention Specialists who work with area police departments. This training is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 15, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the University Circle Police Department.

UCPD Officer Jeremy Prokop, a federally certified self-defense trainer, will lead the session.

A second training course is planned for Cleveland-area nurses, nursing assistants, nurse aides and nursing professional students. This class will take place Jan. 21 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the same location. Both sessions will be held at UCPD headquarters, located at 12100 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland.

"Paramedics, EMTs, and mental health specialists can often encounter people who are unstable and can lash out at them in a violent manner resulting in injuries to our first responders," said Chief Tom Wetzel of the University Circle Police Department. "The same goes for our nurses and hospital aides," he added.

Wetzel emphasized the vulnerability these professionals face compared to police officers.

"The unarmed first responders and nurses training is critical. Police officers respond to scenes with bulletproof vests, a gun, and often times with a taser and pepper spray or a baton. If we get attacked, we have options," said Wetzel. "They respond to scenes only with their hands and a big heart. They need to rely on their heads to help them navigate dangerous situations to include assaults against them."

Wetzel continued, "This program can build confidence as they learn some simple tactics and skills to help control violent people as well as how to defend themselves."

Registration is required for both free training sessions.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.