University Circle Police rescue man from Wade Lagoon

University Circle Police Officers helped rescue a man at Wade Lagoon on Tuesday afternoon and released the body camera video that captured it.
CLEVELAND — University Circle Police Officers helped rescue a man at Wade Lagoon on Tuesday afternoon and released the body camera video that captured it.

The video showed a man far from land in the middle of the lagoon, struggling to keep his head afloat.

"Come back this way! Come on! to the sound of our voices! Come this way!" One person in the video said to the man in an effort to direct him to land.

When the man did not head towards the group, University Circle officers got into the water.

One officer could be seen jumping into the water to join the other two.

The three officers pulled the man to the shore and began work to get him breathing again.

