University Circle Police seeing an increase in vehicle break-ins; advises residents to stay alert

The University Circle Police Department is warning residents about a recent influx in car break-ins.
Saturday, the department posted to Facebook that there is an increase in attempted thefts from vehicles.
Police said to avoid leaving personal items in plain view and to consider using anti-theft devices on your steering wheel.
The department also suggests being vigilant when entering or exiting your car, and if an attempt is made on your vehicle, do not touch anything and contact police.
