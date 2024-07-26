University Hospitals closes Strongsville, Brookpark urgent care locations

University Hospitals announced the closure of their Brook Park and Strongsville urgent care locations Friday afternoon.

According to the statement, University Hospitals decided to close the two branches after reevaluating the footprint of their urgent care locations across Northeast Ohio.

Other roles throughout the health system are being offered to impacted caregivers who have been notified, UH said.

A location is set to open in Parma in September which will be one of nine new facilities to open since the start of this year, University Hospitals stated.

You can read the full statement below:

"For the past 18 months, University Hospitals has been reevaluating the footprint of our Urgent Care locations. Following careful consideration, we have decided to close the UH Urgent Care locations in Brook Park and Strongsville, effective July 26. Impacted caregivers have been notified and are being offered other roles throughout the health system. A location nearby in Parma will open in September, one of 9 new facilities to open since the start of 2024.



This decision aligns with our UH Urgent Care delivery model, which aims to provide the most convenient and valuable care for our patients. UH operates 24 additional urgent care locations across Northeast Ohio."