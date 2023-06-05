University Hospitals offering free summer lunch program to kids and teens

University Hospitals, Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital is offering free lunches for children and teens at select locations throughout Northeast Ohio.

The lunches will be available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; each location has a varying summer duration.

The locations offering the Free Summer Lunch Program are:



UH Ahuja Medical Center until Sept. 1

UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital from June 6 to Aug. 18

UH Elyria Medical Center from June 6 to Aug. 18

UH Parma Medical Center June from 5 to Sept. 1

UH Portage Medical Center until Aug. 18

UH Samaritan Medical Center from June 5 to Aug. 22

There are no income requirements to receive the free lunches; however, there are requirements for those who attend the lunches to receive a free bag of shelf-stable food for each child to help them get through the weekends.

“We are so excited to be able to continue this program that offers children a hot, nutritious meal every weekday all summer long," Kathie Wesolowski, women’s and children's community outreach and UH Rainbow Babies and Children's director, said in a statement. “Providing a delicious and fresh meal while also interacting with the families and sharing nutrition and safety education is one of our favorite community outreach initiatives.”

The lunches must be consumed on-site, and the program requires no registration.

