University Hospitals supplying employees with steering wheel locks amid Kia, Hyundai thefts

CLEVELAND — University Hospitals is taking steps to fight back against the rising Kia and Hyundai thefts that have been sweeping Northeast Ohio by supplying its employees with steering wheel locks.

The hospital system said its police department will soon start handing out the locks to employees who drive those model vehicles.

According to UH, six vehicles have already been targeted in its parking lots at the Cleveland Medical Center.

The rise in car thefts is part of a dangerous TikTok challenge that has thieves targeting certain Kia and Hyundai makes and models.

UH said the cars being targeted use standard keys instead of push button ignitions.

Cleveland and Cuyahoga County has seen hundreds of vehicles stolen in just a short time. You can watch more about the Kia and Hyundai thefts in the player below:

