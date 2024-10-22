University of Akron offering childcare options for student parents

AKRON, Ohio — The University of Akron is helping people from all walks of life complete their dreams of higher education, specifically those balancing education and parenthood. Financially finding childcare can be incredibly challenging. The national average price of child care in 2023 was $11,582.

Allison Doehring, Senior Director of Zip Assist and Student Affairs Development at the University of Akron, has a young family. She knows the pressures of parenthood firsthand.

“There’s so much from academics, social life, work life, and raising a young family, child care, it can be overwhelming,” said Doehring.

Parents often put themselves and their dreams on hold as the pressures pile up quickly. Vice President of Student Affairs, John Messina, said the university started seeing those trends in their college classrooms.

“We were seeing a number of students stopping out of the educational process because they were assuming child care responsibilities,” Messina said. “That can be either parenting or assuming parenting of siblings.”

Messina said UofA contacted the Akron area YMCA to see how they could work together to combat the issue. With the YMCA more than willing to join their efforts and with the help of $100,000 from donors, the University of Akron’s new childcare assistance program was created. Children six weeks through five years of age can be accepted into the YMCA’s five Akron area child care facilities. Amanda Howard with the YMCA ensures the community the organization goes far beyond pools and gyms.

“All of our early care and education centers are highly rated at the gold level for step up to quality,” said Howard. “Step up to the quality system that is administered at the department of youth. That exceeds the normal health and safety requirements per licensing.”

Some parents have already taken advantage of the program that was recently launched, but UofA wants students to know the resources are still available. Students don't need to be full-time and can receive up to $3,000 a semester for childcare.

“We will accept 50 more kids, like I said we have a broad spectrum,” said Howard. “We have different locations so we are also looking to serve more kiddos.”

“I think many students don’t think continuous education is a possibility once they assume parenting,” Messina said. “We want to say yes it is and we want people to continue their education moving forward.”

Even though the University of Akron is paying for the majority of the child care with funds set aside, at the end of each week, there is a small co-pay from the YMCA that will be required for parents to pay. However, the YMCA said it offers scholarships as well, so it is possible for parents to get this childcare 100% covered.

Students who wish to apply for the program can submit a Help-A-Zip referral here and indicate “Childcare Assistance.” UofA and the Akron Area YMCA are working closely to ensure students are connected to the right resources and financial aid options, with five YMCA locations available for families to choose from.