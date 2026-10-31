University School won't play rescheduled Glenville playoff game

CLEVELAND — A high school football playoff game is caught in a legal fight.

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GLENVILLE REMOVED FROM FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

The on-again, off-again playoff game between Glenville High School and University High School is back off again, after University officials announced they would not compete in the contest scheduled for Saturday.

The two teams were set to play Friday night, but then the Ohio High School Athletic Association removed Glenville High School from this year’s playoffs over student-athlete participation tied to Ginn Academy.

That’s because officials said students who attend Ginn Academy are supposed to play sports at the Cleveland Metro school closest to their residence, which fan Daryl Hopes feels is unnecessary.

“What difference does it make if Ginn Academy is the school that’s being represented? Why can’t kids come from all over?” said Hopes.

READ MORE: Judge orders game between Glenville High School and University School to proceed

Shortly after OHSAA’s announcement, Cleveland leaders, including Councilman Kevin Conwell, held a press conference Friday afternoon to share that a Cuyahoga County judge granted a motion for a temporary restraining order filed Thursday.

This now gives Glenville a chance to play despite the association’s audit.

“They were disappointed at first, but we’re happy right now for our children and the Glenville community to play this game,” said Conwell.

In a statement, OHSAA said:

“Following the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s removal of Cleveland Glenville from the football playoffs on Thursday (Oct. 29), the OHSAA is aware of the court order issued today (Friday, Oct. 30) requiring the playing of the football playoff game between Glenville and University School.

The OHSAA stands by its ruling issued on Thursday (Oct. 29). However, the OHSAA will comply with the court order and is working with the two schools to reschedule the game sometime this weekend. A hearing is scheduled for Monday.

To clarify information presented this afternoon, the OHSAA first requested student residential information from Cleveland Metropolitan School District on September 28. The OHSAA received an initial batch of information from CMSD on Oct. 22. On Thursday (Oct. 29) in a meeting with Glenville, the school did not object to the findings of the OHSAA audit.”

Cleveland Metropolitan School District also sent the following statement:

“We appreciate the opportunity for our Glenville students to compete in this game. In accordance with both OHSAA requirements and Judge Santoli’s order, CMSD will be ready to host the game and welcome University School to the new John F. Kennedy High School football stadium at 12 noon Saturday.”

University School responded and said:

“University School prepared and looked forward to competing in this year’s State Football Tournament in its match-up with Glenville, originally scheduled for the evening of Friday, October 30. We were disappointed to learn of the initial cancellation of the contest on Thursday, October 29 and, then, surprised to learn of the temporary restraining order leading the OHSAA to reschedule the game for the afternoon of Saturday, October 31. We will not compete in the now re-scheduled contest, respect the court’s prudence in deciding the ultimate outcome of the legal dispute, and will prepare to compete with Salem on Friday night if that is the resolution.”

Fans were left disappointed.

“We want to follow our local team in the tournament, so we go to a lot of high school games,” Glenville High School football fan Elmer Graham.

The stadium lights at Collinwood Athletic Complex remained off Friday night even as fans like Graham showed up to see the big game between Glenville and University.

“I wish they would’ve had made it clearer earlier in the day,” said Graham.