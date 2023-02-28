Unloaded gun found in student's belongings at Lutheran West High School in Rocky River

School officials at Lutheran West High School in Rocky River found an unloaded gun in a student's belongings on Tuesday after another student reported the matter to faculty.

According to an email sent by the school, once staff members were notified about the weapon, the student was taken into the student life offices, and his belongings were searched.

"In his possession was an unloaded weapon. In conversations with police and administration, it does not at this point in time appear that his possession of the weapon indicated any intent to harm. The weapon, being unloaded, was not in a position to be used to harm anyone on campus," school officials said in the email.

Rocky River Police responded to the school.

Parents were told they can pick up their children if they choose, but "please be assured that the police are confident that we can continue our school day from this point forward."

Counselors will be available for any students or staff who wish to talk.

The school said it is working with police to determine next steps. Families will be advised at a later time what happens next.

School officials said they wanted to recognize the student who alerted others about the weapon: "We’d like to commend the student who took notice. His/her bravery, willingness to speak up, and trust in our faculty and community are the reason that this situation became under control quickly."

The school will hold a meeting on Tuesday to address the student body about what occurred.

All school extracurricular activities have been canceled for the day. The school said this is not for a continued threat.

"A large portion of parents signed out their students for the remainder of the school day today. Lutheran West is fully supportive of parents making proactive choices about their students’ wellbeing, and the cancellation of after school activities reflects the family sentiment about remaining at school today," school officials said.

