Update: Lorain man fatally shoots wife, 4-month-old son, 9-year-old daughter before killing self, police say

The Lorain Police Department held a news conference Monday afternoon to go over its preliminary investigation into the deaths of a man and woman and two children found deceased in a home on Sunday.

According to authorities, the bodies of Tyler Young, 29; Skylar Young, 24; 9-year-old Angel Issac; and 4-month-old Bandin Young were found by officers Sunday around 10 a.m. when they responded to an apartment in the 100 block of East 9th Street after getting a call about loose dogs at the home.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Tyler Young shot and killed his wife, biological son and stepdaughter with a handgun and then turned the weapon on himself. The shooting appears to have happened sometime after 1 a.m. Sunday.

In May, Tyler Young was arrested for domestic violence, and his case was presented to a Lorain County grand jury. The jury issued a "no bill" in the case and chose not to indict. Police said the jury's decision came after his wife recanted some of her testimony.

Authorities haven't released any additional information. The case remains under investigation.

RELATED: 2 children, 2 adults found dead in Lorain home Sunday