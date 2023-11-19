Two children, two adults found dead in Lorain home Sunday

Two children and two adults were found dead inside a home in Lorain Sunday morning, according to the Lorain Police Department.

Around 10 a.m., police responded to a call about dogs at large at a home on East 9th Street, police said.

Upon checking the property, police said they found the residence to be unsecured and entered the home. When entering, they found two young children and two adults dead.

Their cause of death is unknown at this time and this story will be updated as more information is learned.