Updated plans for Akron housing and retail project in light of endangered species, traffic concerns

AKRON, Ohio — News 5's Bob Jones reported on the White Pond project that faced opposition from several Akron residents who worried that the development of the former White Pond Office Park would bring increased traffic and harm the Indian bat, an endangered species that may or may not reside in the forested areas of the project site.

The developer in charge of the project, Triton Property Ventures originally proposed five retail buildings with 50 apartments and 200 townhomes. The updated development agreement proposes 100 ranch style homes and 100 townhomes with the potential for some commercial development. The development map below shows a smaller development footprint.

Environmental Design Group

In regards to the concerns of the Akron residents, the city of Akron is planning to work with a developer on a traffic study and prior studies show that there isn't evidence of the Indiana bat in the area in question.

The project is still awaiting approval by the Akron City Council.

