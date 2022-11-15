Endangered species, traffic concerns could hold up Akron housing and retail project

AKRON, Ohio — A 65-acre piece of property owned by the city of Akron could become home to retail and housing, but a debate over a possible endangered species in the habitat could hold up the project.

The city has owned the land of the former White Pond Office Park on White Pond Drive near I-77 since 2006.

According to Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, Triton Property Ventures is proposing residential development that would provide "much-needed housing to relieve the market demand for new housing in Akron."

In a letter to some residents, Horrigan also pointed out the potential benefits of new retail.

"Diversity in retail options will create an even more vibrant and bustling marketplace for Northwest Akron's many neighborhoods."

The area includes an access road off White Pond Drive leading to mounds of dirt that are surrounded by trees, brush and bodies of water.

Councilman Shammas Malik said council approved a zoning change for "White Pond Reserve" in September, but the council still needs to decide on whether the property should be sold to the developer.

Malik said the sale price would be roughly $750,000.

"The proposal is basically five retail buildings with 50 apartments and 200 townhomes," Malik said.

However, the project is facing opposition from several Akron residents, including Meghan Lugo, an assistant professor of psychology at the University of Akron.

"People are concerned about the impact this is going to have on the community," Lugo said.

Lugo said some folks are worried about increased traffic in a busy section of town. Others are worried that wetlands on the property won't be preserved.

Another concern that is gaining a lot of attention is something that may or may not be on the property: an endangered species known as the Indiana bat.

"Why do we care about any animal? Our ecosystems are precious," Lugo said.

A 2009 report from the U.S Army Corps of Engineers pointed out that the property project "lies within the range of the Indiana bat, a federally-listed endangered species" and that "suitable habitat for the Indiana bat may be located within the forested areas of this site."

"They have no evidence it's not there. We have no evidence it's there. That's why an environmental impact study, which a lot of citizens would like to be done before the trees are gone, would be helpful to assuage the concerns," Lugo said.

At a council committee meeting Monday afternoon, Sean Vollman, the deputy mayor for integrated development, said there were no endangered species concerns.

"When that study was done, there was found to be no endangered species... in that area," Vollman said.

City leaders also told News 5 that the developer would build on 25 to 30 acres— less than half of the property— and wetlands wouldn't be disturbed.

In addition, the city is planning to work with the developer on a traffic study.

Malik said he understands the importance of providing additional housing with an aging population and an eviction crisis, but feels the project shouldn't be rushed in light of concerns raised by residents.

"I think it's right to take a breath and to sit down with folks. On council, especially as a lawyer, I said we really need to focus on good process over good outcomes," Malik said.

Malik said it's likely the council won't vote on the potential sale until November 28 at the earliest.

Lugo said she's willing to change her mind if economic, environmental and traffic concerns are addressed, but for now, she plans to fight to keep the property the way it is.

"We keep fighting. We keep making our voices known and we hope that they will slow down," she said.

