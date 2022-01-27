USPS staffing issues in Northeast Ohio now impacting when, and if, you'll get your mail

EUCLID, Ohio — Residents across Northeast Ohio have been complaining that they are not receiving their mail or that it's taking weeks to come in. According to the United States Postal Service, the issues are due to lack of staff.

In Euclid, you’ll find mailbox after mailbox left empty—mailboxes like Harry Card’s.

“Well it just started maybe two weeks ago, I always watch for the mail truck but it never shows up,” Card said.

Card has been living in his home since 2009 and getting mail on time was never a worry. So when it became in issue, Card complained to USPS about the delayed mail.

He said they told him that mail should come at least every other day. Then, USPS sent him an email saying his problem was “resolved”—but he never got his mail.

Card is not alone in his postal issues.

News 5 has received complaints from residents of Lakewood, Euclid, Cleveland, Parma, Bedford, Cleveland Heights and other cities, all regarding mail that hasn't come or has been absurdly delayed.

We reached out to USPS about those delays and received the following statement in response:

Local management is aware of delivery issues in Euclid and is taking steps to address the concerns. We are experiencing staff shortages but will continue flexing our available resources to match the workload.

USPS also held a workshop Thursday where they took applications to hire, but for people like Card, he just wants his mail.

