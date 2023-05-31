USPS to place stickers on Lakewood mailboxes to alert mail carriers to presence of dogs in home

The U.S. Postal Service plans to place orange paw print stickers on the mailboxes of houses with dogs as a part of the PAWS Program, which aims to prevent dog attacks.

According to a tweet from the Lakewood Citizen, USPS has started placing these stickers in Lakewood.

Lakewood Citizen A notice from the USPS being handed out to residents in Lakewood.

USPS launched the PAWS Program years ago in other cities. In 2021, this program reached Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota.

Northeast Ohio USPS spokesperson Naddia Dhalai said the stickers are meant to act as a reminder for carriers to be cautious when approaching a home with a dog.

National Dog Bite Awareness Week takes place June 4 to 10, according to the USPS.

