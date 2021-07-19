VA opens 2 health care clinics, holds events for women veterans in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — The Department of Veteran Affairs announced new health care locations and two virtual events celebrating women veterans in Northeast Ohio, according to a press release sent on Monday.

The VA is hosting a town hall on July 28 at 7 p.m. to introduce the Women’s Health Team and review services offered at the new Center for Women’s Health. The event will be broadcasted on Microsoft Teams Live and can be accessed at this link or by calling 1-872-701-0185.

In partnership with Mobius Mobility, the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System will receive an iBOT Personal Mobility Device in an event on Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. The device is used for training veterans with spinal cord and mobility injuries. This event will be broadcasted on Facebook Live .

The VA is also holding two virtual ribbon cutting ceremonies for the new health centers. The first is on Aug. 9 at 11:30 a.m. for the new location within the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center. The event can be viewed here .

The second ribbon cutting ceremony is on Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. for the new Lorain County clinic. The new space provides about 3,000 additional square feet for patient care and allows for on-site radiology services. The event can be viewed here .

