Valentine's Day is a reminder that your relationship should be safe, healthy

CLEVELAND — As we approach Valentine's Day, the Cleveland Clinic is helping couples remember that love looks like a safe, healthy relationship.

A recent study by Forbes found that 49% of U.S. couples will need therapy during their marriage.

Dr. Kia-Rai Prewitt with Cleveland Clinic explains therapy can be very beneficial when it comes to learning healthy communication skills and coping mechanisms. Prewitt said many of us don't actually know what healthy communication or boundaries look like.

The Cleveland Clinic offers couples counseling if a couple feels like they might need it.

If either partner is being abused, do not hesitate to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. Or you can text START to 88788.

On this website, folks can find local resources if they might need them.