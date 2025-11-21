Veterinary bills are rising, but so are the chances your pet will survive

CLEVELAND — A single social media post asking whether viewers had noticed their veterinary bills increasing quickly became one of News 5’s most-engaged call-out posts ever, prompting hundreds of Northeast Ohio pet owners to share their struggles with affording care.

Some comments described heartbreaking choices between paying for a pet’s treatment and covering basic household expenses.

Veterinarians said the rise in prices is real.

Dr. David Wong and Dr. Victoria Smith, veterinarians at PetVetWell in Mentor, said their work has evolved dramatically in recent years.

“Generally with exams, too we don’t only talk about pets," said Dr. Wong. "We get to know the clients really well.”

Smith said the shift largely stems from how pet owners see their animals.

“Our pets are now viewed as part of our family and sometimes our children,” Dr. Smith said.

That deeper emotional bond has led many families to pursue more advanced treatment options, even when the cost is steep.

Jennifer Rogers, a Northeast Ohio pet owner, shares her home with two bunnies, two cats and three birds. She considers them her lifeline.

But the price of caring for them, and for pets she has lost along the way, has pushed her deep into debt.

Rogers estimates her veterinary expenses total roughly $50,000.

“We’re looking at six maxed-out credit cards from my son," Rogers said. "Two from me. It’s to the point where there is no more credit cards to pay. So it will come down now to do we make the mortgage payment? Do we make the car payment?”

According to the Consumer Price Index, overall prices are around 25% higher than they were five years ago. During that same period, the cost of veterinary services rose approximately 41%, according to U.S. Labor statistics.

Veterinarians said that the increase reflects the fact that they can provide better medical care than ever.

“We’ve seen a lot of advancements in veterinary medicine, I’d say even in the last five years," Dr. Wong said.

That means the veterinarian you see today has more training and more options than ever to treat your pet.

“We’re running the same diagnostic approach you get when you go see your doctor. The blood work. The x rays. I mean we can do CTs. We can do MRIs in this field. Which is something we haven’t been doing in the past," Dr. Smith said.

The investment in equipment, medication and specialized staff has raised operating costs for clinics.

“More modern equipment [and] more advance treatments all end up costing a little bit more,” Dr. Wong said.

As costs continue to climb, veterinarians say communication and early care are key to avoiding overwhelming, unexpected bills.

Tips to not Waste Your Money on rising vet costs

1. Consider pet insurance: Monthly premiums can help offset emergency or long-term treatment costs. Use comparison tools like Pawlicy to match coverage to your pet’s age, breed and medical history. Not all plans cover the same conditions, so read the fine print.

2. Don’t skip yearly exams: Many costly health problems, from dental disease to organ issues, are cheaper and easier to treat when caught early. Preventive care can save hundreds or even thousands of dollars over your pet’s lifetime.

3. Ask about payment plans: Some veterinary clinics offer in-house payment arrangements, CareCredit, or other financing options. Establishing a relationship with a trusted vet makes these conversations easier.

4. Price-check medications: Pet prescriptions can often be filled at human pharmacies for less. Ask your vet if a generic or alternative medication is safe and available.

5. Build an emergency fund for your pet: Even a small monthly contribution can help cushion unexpected care. Setting aside money consistently reduces reliance on high-interest credit cards or loans when emergencies happen.