Victim or liar? Congressman sued for defamation hours after suspect pleads guilty in road rage case

CLEVELAND — On the same day that a Westlake doctor pleaded guilty to three misdemeanors arising from an alleged road rage incident involving U.S. Congressman Max Miller, Dr. Feras Hamdan turned around and filed a defamation lawsuit against the Bay Village Republican, claiming Miller lied about what happened for political gain.

The incident happened last June as the pair drove eastbound on Interstate 90.

Cell phone video of the incident showed Hamdan pulling alongside Miller and recording the congressman.

On the recording, Hamdan, who is Palestinian, is heard referring to Miller as “racist Jewish” and calling him an expletive and a homophobic slur.

Miller, who is Jewish, told police Hamdan swerved at him and made threats.

"What I remember is ‘death to Israel,’ Miller told police in a recorded interview. “'I’m going to kill you. I know where you live.'”

But Hamdan’s attorney said it was all lies.

"We believe that Max Miller did this for own political gain,” said attorney Peter Pattakos. “I think that there is a political project to justify what’s happening in Israel right now and what the U.S. military is supporting there. I think Miller is a big part of that.”

Tuesday, Pattakos filed a defamation suit against Miller, claiming data from the Tesla Hamdan was driving showed the doctor’s passenger side window, closest to Miller, remained closed throughout the interaction, making it nearly impossible for Miller to hear anything Hamdan said inside his vehicle while driving.

The lawsuit also claims data from the car indicated “no erratic steering movements were made,” bringing into question claims Miller made about the doctor swerving in his direction as the two drove.

"He certainly did vilify my client,” said Pattakos. “I mean, he made him out to be some deranged anti-Semitic murderer or wannabe murderer.”

The lawsuit came the same day Hamdan pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and reckless driving in connection with the incident.

Pattakos said the doctor admitted to recording with his cell phone while driving, deleting text messages and video, and to “turbulent behavior” when Hamdan tried getting the congressman’s attention to show him a picture of a Palestinian flag while driving.

A judge sentenced Hamdan to probation and ordered the doctor to serve 100 hours of community service.

Pattakos said his client took the plea deal because, in his words, too much can go wrong at trial.

"Dr. Hamdan had too much to lose,” said Pattakos. He was allowed to plead to expungable misdemeanors, and he didn’t have to admit threatening Miller at all.”

But in court, prosecutors pointed to text messages from Hamdan’s phone, including one that called the incident intentional road rage.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office wrote, “Congressman Miller was gracious in permitting a plea that allowed Dr. Hamdan to keep his medical license. This lawsuit may backfire and cost Dr. Hamdan the gift he was just given. He appears to be getting misguided legal advice.”

While Miller’s legal team called the defamation suit “A desperate plea to save face,” and added, “we will see him in court. A counter claim will be filed.”