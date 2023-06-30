Victim's family, Tallmadge police fighting parole for killers of prominent businessman

TALLMADGE, Ohio — It's a crime that shocked residents of Tallmadge 33 years years ago—the brutal murder of William Simcox, a prominent businessman.

Three men, who were convicted in connection with the killing, have had multiple parole hearings over the decades, and now they have another chance to be released from prison.

However, Simcox's sister, Marilyn Benedict, is fighting parole for the trio, and she's getting support from the Tallmadge Police Department.

"My message is they are where they need to be. This was a brutal, premeditated crime," Benedict said.

Benedict said her brother was the oldest of six children. He was very intelligent, a self-made businessman and the owner of Simcox Grinding and Steel.

"He built it from the ground up as a one-man operation," Benedict said.

In February of 1990, Simcox was found dead in the dining room of his home on Fernwood Avenue. He had been stabbed 16 times, leaving his family devastated.

"It was life-changing. Our lives have never been the same. We grieved for many, many years and still do," Benedict said.

Ted Patterson, Kelly Parsons and Daniel Burns were convicted for their roles in the killing and received lengthy prison sentences.

The Akron Beacon Journal reported Parsons was sentenced to life in prison with possible parole after 20 years, Patterson was sentenced to 12 to 50 years in prison, and Burns was sentenced to life in prison with possible parole after 25 years.

Tallmadge Police Chief Ronald Williams was only in his second year on the job when the murder happened. He said it was one of the most brutal crimes he has come across in his more than 30 years in law enforcement.

"This was an evil crime scene," Williams said.

Williams said after the murder, the killers stole about $30,000 from the victim and then went on a spending spree.

"He was a fairly wealthy business owner. He had some money in the house, and they found it and took it," Williams said. "They went on about their life a little more extravagantly, and that was their downfall."

Patterson's hearing is scheduled for Monday. The hearings for Parsons and Burns are slated for weeks later.

Benedict and Williams are among the people who have written letters to the parole board urging the killers to remain locked up.

For Williams, it was one of his last acts as chief. He retired on June 30. He thought it was important to show support to the victim's family.

"We work for the victims, and I think that's an important message," he said.

If the parole board panel recommends any of the men be released, Simcox's family plans to request a hearing before the full parole board.

Benedict, who is now 75, said she will keep fighting in memory of her older brother.

"I will do what I legally can to keep them where they are, and our whole family will," Benedict said.

