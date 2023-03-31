VIDEO: Amherst schools investigate former bus driver after viral rant

The Amherst School District is investigating a now former school bus driver after that driver went on a rant that has gone viral on social media.

In a cell phone video, the driver uses inappropriate language and yells obscenities at students. See the player above for part of that cell phone video.

The incident occurred Wednesday and the driver has since resigned.

The district tells News 5 the incident will be fully investigated, and shared with us the e-mail below that was sent to parents:

Dear Amherst Parents,



This evening, I received a video circulating on social media of a bus driver using inappropriate and offensive language toward students. The behavior exhibited by the bus driver is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. I have accepted the bus driver's resignation effective immediately and the incident will be fully investigated. The actions of the bus driver do not represent the values and standards we uphold as a district and do not reflect our commitment to providing a safe, caring, and compassionate educational environment. Moving forward, our Transportation Department will review its procedures to make sure we are handling situations appropriately for the safety of our students. The district will also continue to support our bus drivers with proper training and professional development. As Superintendent, I will continue to focus my energy and efforts on creating a positive and safe environment for all students and staff. I believe that open communication and constructive feedback from our community help us create a stronger and more supportive environment. Thank you.

