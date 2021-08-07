VIDEO: Hundreds of motorcycles join in funeral procession of Vietnam veteran

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Northeast Ohio motorcycle community showed up in a big way tonight, to make sure a local Vietnam veteran was not alone on his final ride.

A. Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home tells us before 75-year-old Paul Sefcovic passed away, his wife promised him a proper send-off. But with the pandemic, she didn't want to hold a service that would put her loved ones at risk.

Well, the word about the need for a proper goodbye spread on social media and you can see how it turned out!

Hundreds of motocyclists turned up tonight to escort Sefcovic to his final resting place.

News 5 Photojournalist Tom Livingston captured the heartwarming ride on camera.

Hundreds of motorcyclists accompany a Vietnam vet on his final ride. He passed sooner than expected and his wife promised him a motorcycle escort for his final ride from Ripepi Funeral Home in Middleburg Hts. @WEWS pic.twitter.com/wE5fLek999 — Tom Livingston (@TomLivingston5) August 6, 2021

