Vigil held to honor Shaker Heights teacher

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Members of the Shaker Heights community gathered together on Thursday to honor the life and legacy of Najee Hardaway, a fourth-grade teacher at Lomond Elementary.

Hardaway passed away on Monday. The district sent a note to families and staff that day and closed school the following day.

News 5 spoke to one school board member at the vigil, who shared the impact Hardway had.

"He came back to the community and dedicated his life to serving our students and our community, but he was so looking beyond and looking to do other great things," Pam Scott, school board member and family friend, said.

People attending the vigil were asked to wear his favorite colors, red and black.