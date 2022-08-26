Village of Healing in Euclid receives $2,000 grant

EUCLID, Ohio — August is Black Philanthropy Month and for the Our Hope, Our Future Giving Circle organization, that means it’s time to support locally owned businesses that make a difference in the community.

The organization, together with the United Black Fund, awarded a $2,000 mini-grant to the Village of Healing in Euclid.

The Village of Healing is a Black female-operated non-profit organization that provides services to Black mothers and families, according to the center’s website.

LaToya Smith, a founding member of Our Hope, Our Future Giving Circle, said awarding the grant to Village of Healing was a unanimous decision after seeing the work the center does in the community.

“The things they’re doing in the Euclid community and the Greater Cleveland community is imperative,” Smith said. “As you look at the numbers of disparities in Black women, they are really answering to the call.”

The funds will go toward expanding the services available at the Village of healing, and simply keep the doors of the center open.

Da’na M. Langford, the co-founder of the Village of Healing, said receiving the grant felt extra special.

“We’ve received other grants, but it’s nothing compared to a room full of Black women presenting you, a Black clinic, with their grant money,” Langford said.

Langford said the Village of Healing plans utilize the grant funds to add Black, female OB-GYN services to provide medical care to women experiencing high-risk pregnancies.

“She’ll be able to provide the same services you would receive in the hospital, but in a safe Black space,” Langford said.

