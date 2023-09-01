Volunteers rebuild 1929 Ford Tri-Motor airplane to give living history rides

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — A century-old airplane with a deep history rooted in Northeast Ohio is being reconstructed.

As a young kid, it's hard not to look up at the sky in awe of how planes soar. For Douglas Moore, he turned that curiosity into a lifelong career.

"I started aviation as an Air Force mechanic, mostly starting with the structures of the airplane on B52s and KC135s and spent 24 years doing that kind of maintenance," said Douglas Moore, chief of the Tri-Motor Heritage Foundation project.

Since retiring, Moore has dedicated the last 12 years of his life to this single aircraft. He's leading a team of volunteers in Port Clinton to reconstruct a 1929 Ford Tri-Motor airplane.

"I am loving this airplane because it has so much history in this surrounding area," Moore said.

Commonly known as the "Tin Goose," the Ford Tri-Motor was the first luxury airplane built to transport people, specifically in U.S. aviation history. In 1946, it carried Northeast Ohio vacationers and residents to and from Kelly's Island, Put-in-Bay, and all the islands in between. Its grandeur and modernity captured the hearts of many, like Jody Brausch.

"As a little boy, I remember this Tri-Motor flying back and forth to the islands, and it made an indelible impression on me," said Brausch.

That's why Brausch is helping restore the Tri-Motor to functionality. Once completed, he'll live out a childhood dream while gifting others the same opportunity.

"When we are done with this airplane, we will operate the airplane, giving living history rides," said Brausch. "I kind of feel like if we don't do this now, it will never be done, and there's a romantic and cool history that needs to be preserved."

Once completed, this Ford Tri-Motor will seat two pilots and 11 passengers. Each seat has access to the aisle and, of course, the windows. Truly, this project has been a labor of love in more ways than just one.

Part of Moore's job as chief is teaching volunteers how to physically build the plane within FAA requirements.

"Because this is a restoration, the requirement for the restoration is it be built exactly like the original airplane," said Moore.

Little did Moore know, he'd also be taught a lesson of love.

"It was in 2012 when that started," said Dena. "I met Doug there. He showed me how to shoot and buck rivets. And apparently, I did ok, that he let me stay."

Moore and Dena spent hours attaching tin, creating the plane's outer shell over the years.

"We ended up shooting a lot of rivets together and getting familiar with each other and started chasing each other around for a while," said Moore.

Five years later, they decided to tie the knot in the middle of the Tri-Motor cockpit.

"It ended up that because we met on this plane, and we said hey, let's get married," said Moore. "Let's get married on the plane."

Connection has always been the heart of the Tri-Motor's purpose. Connecting people to places, but most importantly, to each other.

It started out restoring an airplane, and it's really become a story about the people.

The Tri-Motor Heritage Foundation is rebuilding the past to connect future generations to a piece of Ohio aviation history that otherwise could have been lost forever.

"We enjoy this airplane so much, and it means so much to the community," said Moore. "It's going to be a community airplane, and we want it to be here for a long time."

Take off is anticipated for next summer. You can see the plane's progress by visiting the Liberty Heritage Museum in Port Clinton.

