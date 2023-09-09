Volunteers welcomed! Bunks Across America is building beds for children in need Saturday in Rocky River

Saturday, Sleep in Heavenly Peace- Cuyahoga W is doing its biggest build event of the year in the parking lot of the Lowe's in Rocky River, located at 20639 Center Ridge Rd.

The local chapter is part of a national nonprofit that builds and delivers beds to children and families in need. This particular chapter serves communities in western Cuyahoga County.

Volunteers drive the operation. The motto is "NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!"

Volunteers are welcome. No tools or experience is necessary. There's online registration, or it can be done on-site at Lowe's.

Organizers have a goal of building 100 new beds at Saturday's event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Volunteer Mike Rollins appeared on Good Morning Cleveland-Saturday.

“It has been life-changing for me. I started actually right here at Lowe’s two years ago… and went on my first delivery,” Rollins said. “And the first delivery I went on, I was completely hooked. Seeing the kids so happy and realizing there’s kids who don’t have somewhere to sleep at night- it’s so heartbreaking. One of the big things in my life and in general is give back. And this is a huge way for us to give back to our community.”

They've already built more than 400 beds since starting their chapter in 2022. By the end, they hope to deliver their 500th bed.

