Wadsworth, Mentor police arrest 8th person in connection with Iron Cannon's homicide

WADSWORTH, Ohio — An eighth person has been arrested in connection with the death of 27-year-old Iron Cannon whose remains were believed to have been found in Lake Milton in Mahoning County earlier this month.

The suspect, identified as Walter Render IV, of Mentor, was indicted Tuesday and charged with gross abuse of a corpse, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, obstructing justice, and tampering with evidence, Wadsworth police said.

Render was arrested by Wadsworth and Mentor police Wednesday morning. He is currently being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

According to police, Cannon was last seen on Oct. 18, 2020. Investigators later learned he had been shot and killed. Authorities pulled what they believe to be Cannon's remains from Lake Milton on Sept. 12, 2021.

Cannon's death was part of an "intricate cover-up, which consisted of significant efforts to mislead law enforcement," police said. "These efforts included the destruction of and tampering with evidence, including Mr. Cannon’s remains."

Cannon's death remains under investigation.

