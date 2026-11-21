WADSWORTH, Ohio — Wadsworth Police have arrested a second man in connection with the shooting at the Walmart parking lot on Tuesday.

Watch the full video below:

WADSWORTH WALMART SHOOTING

“Making an additional arrest really gives us a much clearer picture of justice,” said Chief Dave Dorland.

RELATED LINK: Wadsworth police investigate shooting in Walmart parking lot, 1 person in custody

Fifty-five-year-old Robert Riccilli has been arrested and charged with felonious assault on Friday after Dorland said he intentionally hit 33-year-old Nicholas Miller with his pickup truck in the Walmart parking lot earlier this week.

Riccilli was not injured, and Miller suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“Tuesday night, we didn’t have the raw video from Walmart. The next day, they not only provided us with not only a clearer video file, but they also presented us with an additional camera angle which showed the incident in its entirety,” said Dorland.

Early Tuesday evening, Dorland said the two men got into an argument over a parking space in the parking lot, and then things escalated, which scared Jeremy Mills and his family that day.

“My daughter, of course she’s reacting the way she does, and she’s like, that’s upsetting. I can’t believe that. That makes me shake. I feel bad, and I was like you know, sweetheart, I feel bad for them,” said Mills.

Shortly after, Dorland said officers immediately arrested Miller for firing multiple shots at Riccilli’s pickup truck, hitting it and then continuing to shoot at Riccilli’s truck as he drove away.

Dorland said investigators interviewed Riccilli the night of the incident, but he was released because the chief said detectives didn’t have enough evidence until now.

“We waited for additional evidence, did some more investigative work and then once we got that video, which showed that new angle and a much clearer picture, we consult with the prosecutor, and we got the clearance to file that charge,” said Riccilli.

Now, that both men have been charged with felonious assault, Dorland said he doesn’t expect any further arrests as the case heads to a grand jury next Tuesday.