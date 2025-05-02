Walsh University praying for former football player who fell from stands at PNC Park

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The man seen falling 21 feet from the stands at PNC Park onto the field in Pittsburgh Wednesday night has been identified as Kavan Markwood.

The fall occurred in the bottom of the seventh inning, moments after the Pirates hit an RBI double to put them up 4-3 against the Chicago Cubs.

The game paused for several minutes as emergency teams rushed to the fan’s side.

Markwood remains hospitalized in critical condition.

He once attended Walsh University in North Canton, where he was an outside linebacker on the 2022 football team.

The school released the following statement: “The Walsh University community was deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident involving former student Kavan Markwood. Our thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with him, his family, and friends during this very difficult time. We are hoping and praying for a full recovery.”

Walsh University Head Football Coach John Fankhauser recognized talent in Markwood when he was a high school player in Pennsylvania, where he was known to have a great work ethic.

"He's intense. He gets after it. He's a good football player, all those things,” Fankhauser recalled hearing from Markwood’s high school coach.

"What was it like having him as a part of your football program?” I asked Fankhauser. “He was very diligent about learning football and being a good outside linebacker and trying to do the things he was supposed to do,” Fankhauser said.

Fankhauser said it was exciting to share news with Markwood of a scholarship offer to bring him to Walsh University.

“He looked at his mom and kind of winked,” Fankhauser said. “It's a cool moment for him and his mom as they succeeded with his athletic talent."

He remembers Markwood, like many freshmen, experiencing the roller coaster of emotions as they adjusted to college life.

“I do now know he got a little homesick at times and came into my office and talked to me about being homesick and being away and all those things,” Fankhauser said. “And we got him through it, and he worked pretty hard at the football stuff.”

Fankhauser first heard about the Pirates fan falling onto the field from friends and later saw the video online.

“As I saw the first video of that… it's pretty graphic,” Fankhauser said. “I was like, ‘Oh boy, that's not very good.’”

Pittsburgh Public Safety released a statement saying the incident is being treated as accidental in nature.

When I asked the agency if alcohol played a role in the incident, and if any blood alcohol tests had been conducted, it said, “As was previously released, this incident is being treated as an accident, so you would have to speak with the hospital or family for any tests that may or may not have been completed upon his transfer to the hospital.”

Fankhauser said he’s praying for his former player’s full recovery.

“It's unfortunate that it happened. Kavan's a resilient, tough young man,” Fankhauser said. “Hopefully he can get through this and get back on his feet and get going from there."

Fankhauser hasn’t seen Markwood in a few years because he only spent one year at Walsh University.

He left to attend school at Wheeling University in West Virginia, where he played on the 2023 football team.

Fankhauser said Markwood’s transfer decision was based on him wanting to be closer to his mother.

“You know you’re going to lose some (players), and as long as they’ve got a good reason and a good plan as they walk out my door, I feel pretty good about it,” Fankhauser said.

On Friday, Wheeling University said Markwood no longer attended the school due to voluntarily leaving for a job opportunity.

Their statement said, “The Wheeling University Community is heartbroken to hear of the tragedy that occurred at PNC Park involving former Wheeling football player Kavan Markwood. Kavan is a valued member of our Cardinal Family. He played on the football team for the 2023 season after transferring from Walsh University. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kavan, his family, friends, and all his loved ones. The Cardinal Family is praying for a full and speedy recovery.”

Due to many of Walsh University’s older football players knowing Markwood, Fankhauser said the team held a meeting to talk and comfort each other.

“And a lot of our guys have sent up prayers and wanted to be supportive and just thinking of him really, and very concerned about his health,” Fankhauser said.

“They become like your kids, right?” I asked Fankhauser.

“Oh, for sure,” he said. “A lot of times our coaching staff is like fathers away from home for these guys. I’m hoping he can pull through this and be able to have a successful life."