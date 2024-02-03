Wanda is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Wanda:

Meet Wanda! She is a great family dog! She is 10 years old and housebroken. Wanda has quite the hairstyle and a great personality.

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Cleveland APL

Find out more about Wanda and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.