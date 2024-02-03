Wanda is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
Meet Wanda:
Meet Wanda! She is a great family dog! She is 10 years old and housebroken. Wanda has quite the hairstyle and a great personality.
Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.
Find out more about Wanda and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.