Wanted Northeast Ohio fugitive arrested in Pennsylvania

CLEVELAND — A 38-year-old man wanted by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force since January 2020 was arrested Tuesday in Sharon, Pennsylvania, according to authorities.

Arii Payne was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for possession with the intent to distribute carfentanil, fentanyl and meth.

Payne was featured as the Fugtive of the Week on July 7, and just under two weeks later was found and arrested.

