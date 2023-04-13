Warm temps and residents working from home has landscaping business booming

CLEVELAND — As the flowers are coming out and temperatures are on the rise, lawn service businesses are staying busy with spring coming in fast.

The weather can affect a lot of things — one's mood, plans, and, for Dave DiGregorio, his business.

“The weather plays a very big role in our industry. Every day of the year all year long, whether it's spring, summer, fall or winter,” said Dave Digregorio, General Manager of Groundworks Land Design.

He says the mild winter allowed them to get projects done that the snow would usually block.

For them, the pandemic brought them lots of new customers, and with many still working from home, the demand hasn't stopped.

“Working from home, being around the house — things are more a little more bothersome," DiGregorio said. "When they want, they want the place to look better and look good."

The warm temperatures just allowed them to get to work earlier.

“Anytime you can start early for a customer that is great. It's it doesn't always happen,” DiGregorio said.

DiGregorio is not alone. Sandy Munley with the Ohio Landscape Association says the weather is really helping the landscaper's business. She said it's also helped those who haven't had a lot of business plowing snow.

Though many landscapers are still struggling with the workforce, the demand from customers has been constant with the weather as a helping hand. She does recommend that if you want to get any landscaping done, book it now before it’s too late.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.