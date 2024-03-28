Watch Now
Warrant issued for 37-year-old man in connection to death of woman who fell out of vehicle on I-90

News 5 Cleveland
Posted at 3:48 PM, Mar 28, 2024
Cleveland Police have issued a warrant for a 37-year-old man in connection with the death of a woman who fell out of a vehicle on I-90 over the weekend.

The warrant is for "failure to stop after accident resulting in death," according to Cleveland Police. Authorities offered no other details in regards to the man's possible involvement in the woman's death.

The man is currently in the custody of Lorain Police, who arrested him in connection to an unrelated incident.

On Sunday morning, Cleveland Police responded to a call for "unknown trouble" on I-90. Upon arrival, they found a woman, Constance Mendiola, who had fallen out of a vehicle onto the highway.

According to Sgt. Freddy Diaz, the Cleveland Police Public Information Officer, the circumstances surrounding how she fell out of the vehicle are unclear.

"The preliminary information that we have is that she fell out of a car in some capacity. We're still trying to determine what was the cause. Did she fall out? Did she get intentionally pushed out?" Diaz said on Sunday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

