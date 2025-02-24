Warren father missing for weeks, kids want answers

An Ohio family is desperate for answers weeks after a Warren father went missing on Feb. 4.

Twenty-year-old Javanier King has been searching for her father, Juvar King since he went missing. The family became concerned after he didn’t pick up his daughters from school.

“That is very out of the ordinary for him. He doesn’t go off the grid, and he love his family,” Javanier said.

Javanier said her father's phone last pinged his location in Cleveland, an hour away from his home in Warren.

“I ended up being out there all night, and I was going door to door asking questions on that dead-end street. I was trying to figure out if anyone seen his car, seen him, or seen any weird activity in that area,” said Javanier.

But with no luck in finding her father or his phone, she contacted police, hoping they could help with the search. Later that day, Cleveland Police were able to locate the Buick King was last seen driving.

“It was like a relief at first,” said Javanier.

However, the family was devastated when it came back unrecognizable and scorched.

“It was not able to be identified; the VIN numbers were scratched off, and everything was burned,” said Javanier.

News 5 previously reported the car was found at an illegal dumping site at Sherwood Road and McCurdy St. in Cleveland, five miles away from where King’s phone last pinged. Cleveland police arrested a man suspected of torching the car connected to King, but with King still missing, his family is still worried.

RELATED: Man accused of setting missing Warren man's car on fire arraigned Saturday

“That's not enough for me, we still are going days without knowing anything about his whereabouts, who last seen him,” said Javanier.

Javanier said the unknown has been hard on the entire family.

"A lot of the family are not eating, missing work, I haven't been doing my schoolwork, we haven’t been talking to each other how we usually talk to each other because it's just draining everyone,” Javanier said.

Javanier said they are thankful to Cleveland Police for keeping them in the loop during the arson investigation.

"The Cleveland detectives are all doing their best to figure out what's going on, and they're keeping us in the loop, but Warren Police Department are not really doing much in my opinion,” said Javanier.

Javanier said the family searches for King daily and wants their father to know they are not giving up.

"We're still out here looking and we're doing the best we can day and night despite the freezing weather,” Javanier said.

King created a Text Now phone number for people to message the family anonymous tips. If you had any information on Javanier's disappearance, you could text the number (330)-938-8676.

People can also contact Warren Police with information on his disappearance and are urged to call detectives at 330-841-2505.

If you would like to donate money to the family to purchase food and hand warmers for the search crew, people can click this link.

