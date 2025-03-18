Warren father missing since February found dead in East Cleveland

The search for a missing father from Warren has ended in tragedy after the man's body was found in East Cleveland.

According to East Cleveland Police Chief Ken Lundy, just before 6 p.m. on Monday, officers received a call about a man in the 1800 block of Chapman Avenue who had "no apparent signs of life."

The man has been identified as Juvar King Sr. He was reported missing in early February. Later that month, King's vehicle was found burned out in Cleveland with its VIN scratched off.

Police later tracked down and arrested a man accused of torching the car.

King's cause and manner of death haven't been released. His death remains under investigation.

Lundy asks anyone with information about the case to contact East Cleveland detectives at 216-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7563.