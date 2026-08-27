Warrensville Heights High School cleared after bomb threat investigation

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Students and staff at Warrensville Heights High School are safe after a bomb threat forced a mass evacuation.

“We have a safe school. We have a safe community. Things happen in this world today. Just a symptom of the times, but we’re going to continue to do the things we do to make sure our students are safe,” said Warrensville Heights City School District superintendent Donald Jolly II.

With about 20 minutes left in the school day, Jolly said an unexpected call came in.

“We received a bomb threat at our high school, so we immediately went into our protocol to clear the building,” said Jolly.

Within minutes, Jolly said school leaders evacuated more than 1,200 students from the building and began reaching out to parents like Alvin Scott.

“I came up here as fast as I (could) to see who I could help, who I could put in the car and get my kids (for sure),” said Scott.

As a parent, Scott said he didn’t panic because he trusts the district.

“They took it real seriously. I heard it was dogs up here, and I can really appreciate that part,” said Scott.

At this time, first responders have cleared the building. But Jolly said the nature of the call is still under investigation.

“I have no idea what was said but the severity of the call made our security chief call Warrensville Heights Police,” said Jolly. “We are here for our kids every day, and we’ll do everything we can to make sure that they’re safe.”

If you weren’t able to pick up your belongings Wednesday, Jolly said they’ll be kept secure until you can get them.