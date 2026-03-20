Warrensville Heights Police trying to find parents of child found in hotel elevator

The Warrensville Heights Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the parents of a toddler found in an elevator at the Cleveland Marriott East on Friday morning.

According to police, the child was found around 7:45 a.m. at the hotel located at 26300 Harvard Road.

Officers knocked on every hotel room, but couldn't locate the parents or anyone who knew who the child was.

Anyone with information about the child's identity is asked to call the police department at 216-581-1234.