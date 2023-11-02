Warrensville Hts. man released after claiming self-defense in fiancée's fatal shooting now wanted for murder

A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted a man accused of fatally shooting his fiancée last month in Warrensville Heights.

The defendant, Tirrell Edwards, 41, is charged with one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of domestic violence in connection with the death of Amanda Williams, 46.

Edwards is not currently in custody.

According to authorities, Edwards called Warrensville Heights Police on Oct. 10 just before midnight and told them he had just killed his fiancée. When officers responded to the couple's home, they found Williams inside. She had been shot multiple times. EMS transported her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Edwards was taken into custody but claimed self-defense and was released, with authorities stating they had insufficient evidence at the time to charge him.

The case was later presented to a grand jury, who indicted him Thursday on a slew of charges, and an arrest warrant was issued. Authorities said they have tried to locate Edwards but have been unsuccessful. They urge him to turn himself over to police.

“A thorough investigation and review of this case led us to the unmistakable conclusion that the death of Amanda Williams was an intentional homicide without justification,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “Today, a grand jury composed of citizens from our county reached the same conclusion and voted to indict Tirrell Edwards. My thoughts and prayers remain with Amanda Williams’s family and friends. I urge Tirrell Edwards to turn himself in to law enforcement.”