10:30AM: Fallen police officers honored with memorial parade in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Hundreds of officers, local marching bands and military members will honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice by marching through Downtown Cleveland today.

Today's memorial events in Cleveland coincide with National Police Week.

The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and begin at Lakeside Avenue and East 12th Street.

A memorial service, "Keeping the Promise to Never Forget Our Fallen Heroes” will follow the parade at 11:30 a.m. at Police Memorial Square (Huntington Park).

