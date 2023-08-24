WATCH LIVE: ABC Special Report on Former President Donald Trump's booking in Fulton County Jail

ABC News is airing a special report on Former President Donald Trump’s booking at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia.

Trump arrived in Atlanta around 7 p.m. from his home in New Jersey and is scheduled to turn himself in Thursday night.

He is set to be booked on 13 charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

He will be released on a $200,000 bond.

