WATCH: Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, predicting 6 more weeks of winter

Punxsutawney Phil emerged from Gobbler's Knob and saw his shadow, according to his handlers with "The Inner Circle," meaning he predicts six more weeks of winter instead of an early spring.

The Groundhog Day celebrations were happening all night in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, and at about 7:20 a.m., the world's most famous groundhog emerged from his burrow and saw his shadow, as interpreted by the group that has been interpreting Phil's predictions for decades.

Watch a replay of the Groundhog Day celebration below:

According to History.com, the tradition in Punxsutawney dates back to 1887.

In line with Phil's prediction, don't expect any spring weather for the rest of this week. While we're sunny and a little warmer today, get ready for bitter cold Friday and windchills in the teens Saturday morning.

FORECAST: Bright & warmer but windy before Friday's BRUTAL cold takes over

