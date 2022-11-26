WATCH LIVE: Saying farewell to veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — Saturday morning at 10 a.m. close friends, family and the Cleveland Fire Department began the funeral procession for firefighter Johnny Tetrick.

The procession, led by Cleveland police, left the Willoughby Hills Friends Church and traveled through several cities ending at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to what will undeniably be an outpouring of love for Tetrick.

The family was welcomed by fire departments from all over the city of Cleveland lined along East 9th Street and Bolivar Avenue.

So that the Cleveland Fire Department could support Tetrick in droves, fire stations from all over the greater Cleveland area stepped in to provide mutual aid, staffing Cleveland Fire for today's services.

Members of Bedford Hts and Chagrin Fire reported to roll call at #CLEFIRE Station 1 downtown this morning. Other departments are covering our stations to allow on duty members to attend the funeral services for Firefighter Johnny Tetrick at 11am at @RMFieldHouse. THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/I0DDK48H7I — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) November 26, 2022

Watch Live: funeral service for veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick

News 5 livestream event

Tetrick was with his station, Engine 22, Saturday night responding to a crash on I-90 when a driver hit him and took off, according to police.

He subsequently died from his injuries. The driver has been charged in connection to his death.

The outpour of love he has already received shows the impact Tetrick had on everyone around him on and off duty.

RELATED: Colleagues, friends share cherished memories about Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.