WATCH LIVE: US Senator Rob Portman attends prayer service, rally for Ukraine

PARMA, Ohio — United States Senator Rob Portman is set to visit Parma and attend a community prayer service and rally in support of Ukraine as it deals with Russia's invasion.

Portman will visit St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral Sunday to take part in the service and rally.

The prayer service is expected to begin at 3:30 p.m. with a rally to follow at 4 p.m. You can watch the event live in the player below:

While Portman is at the prayer service and rally, he will deliver remarks about Russia's invasion in Ukraine and how Congress and President Joe Biden's administration can better support Ukraine moving forward.

