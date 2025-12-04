WATCH: Meteorologist Trent Magill races a toboggan at the Strongsville Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Where there's snow, there's sledding. But if you're looking for a bigger thrill, head over to the Cleveland Metroparks Strongsville Chalet and hit the toboggan chutes that are now open for the season.

News 5 Meteorologist Trent Magill experienced the ride firsthand on Thursday morning.

WATCH:

Toboggan chutes open for winter season

The toboggan chutes are located at The Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation, 16200 Valley Parkway, Strongsville.

The chutes are open until February and operate with or without snow. After your ride, head to the chalet for some hot chocolate to warm up!

CLICK HERE for more information, including pricing and tickets.