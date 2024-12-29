Watch News 5 on New Year's Eve for the 'A Home for the Holidays' drawing

For the fifth year, News 5 Cleveland has partnered with the Home Builders Association and Make-A-Wish to raffle off a beautiful custom home — this time in Highland Heights.

Tune into News 5 on New Year's Eve to hear the winner of the new home!

How to enter



Call 1-800-658-5370

Text HOME to 512-920-5521

CLICK THIS LINK to purchase tickets online

Each ticket is $100, and the proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish (OKI) and the HBA's Charitable and Education Foundation.

So far, the raffle has raised more than $880,000, which also helps fund high school programs for students heading into the construction industry.

Other charities the raffle benefits include the Greater Cleveland Fisher House, Special Veterans in Need, Homes for Our Troops, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The house is at 217 Grappa Farms Drive in the Grappa Farms subdivision, Highland Heights, 44143. Daily tours are given from noon to 5 p.m. You can also CLICK HERE for a virtual tour.

JEMM Construction is building the 2,500-square-foot home. It features three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an attached 3-car garage.

The winner will be drawn on New Year's Eve.