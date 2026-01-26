Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
22  WX Alerts 416  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

WATCH: Truck loses control on I-77, brings down highway signs

Early Monday afternoon, a truck lost control on I-77 in Summit County and crashed into a pole holding up a highway sign.
Truck loses control on I-77, brings down highway signs
Posted

A video sent to us by the Ohio Department of Transportation showed a crash that took down a highway sign in Summit County on Monday.

The crash happened Monday afternoon, when a truck lost control on I-77. The video showed the truck crashing into a pole that held up highway signs, ultimately bringing the signs down.

When the sign crashed into the roadway, narrowly missing other vehicles.

I-77 southbound has since reopened.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.