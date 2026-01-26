WATCH: Truck loses control on I-77, brings down highway signs

A video sent to us by the Ohio Department of Transportation showed a crash that took down a highway sign in Summit County on Monday.
The crash happened Monday afternoon, when a truck lost control on I-77. The video showed the truck crashing into a pole that held up highway signs, ultimately bringing the signs down.
When the sign crashed into the roadway, narrowly missing other vehicles.
I-77 southbound has since reopened.
