Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Water department truck gets stuck in sinkhole in Cleveland

Water truck stuck in sinkhole
Cody Murphy | News 5 Cleveland
Water truck stuck in sinkhole
Water truck stuck in sinkhole
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — A water department truck fell into a sinkhole Thursday evening around West 28th Street and Chatham Avenue while working on a main leak, according to Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman.

Norman said the truck fell into the hole and broke the gas line.

Water truck stuck in sinkhole
Water truck stuck in sinkhole

There were no reports of a fire or any injuries, Norman said.

He said a gas company was called to the scene to make repairs, and fire companies had left.

News 5 crews were on the scene and got footage of the truck stuck in the road.

Water truck stuck in sinkhole
Water truck stuck in sinkhole.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.