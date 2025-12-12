Water department truck gets stuck in sinkhole in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A water department truck fell into a sinkhole Thursday evening around West 28th Street and Chatham Avenue while working on a main leak, according to Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman.
Norman said the truck fell into the hole and broke the gas line.
There were no reports of a fire or any injuries, Norman said.
He said a gas company was called to the scene to make repairs, and fire companies had left.
News 5 crews were on the scene and got footage of the truck stuck in the road.
