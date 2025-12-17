Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Water main break shuts down parts of Summit County Court of Common Pleas

Call the court to see if you still need to appear
A water main break is affecting the Summit County Court of Common Pleas, and parts of the courthouse have been closed.

Not all the courtrooms are affected, but Public Information Officer Deniela T. Williams said if you are scheduled to appear in court today, give the court a call to see if your appearance is necessary.

"Those scheduled to appear may also receive a voicemail or an email from the court. Individuals are advised to check their devices for any information about their hearings," Williams said.

Additionally, anyone with an appointment with the Adult Probation Department should contact their probation officer for more information or reporting instructions.

Williams said the Domestic Relations Court and the Clerk of Courts Office are not affected.

