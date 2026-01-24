Water main breaks hit Brunswick and Strongsville

Water main breaks in Brunswick and Strongsville have left residents with little to no water, according to officials in both cities.

Strongville councilwoman Ann Roff said there are three separate main breaks in southeast Strongsville. Roff said crews are limited to how long they can spend in the field due to low temperatures.

According to the Strongsville Police Department, one of the three water main breaks happened on Drake Road near Hunt Road.

The department said portions of Drake and Hunt roads are closed at this time and asked residents to avoid the area if possible.

The councilwoman said residents should keep in mind that food services will be affected in the areas.

The Cleveland Water Department is on the scene.

Brunswick Police said water main breaks on West 130th Street and Colony Parkway, as well as on Drake Road and Howe Road, have left residents with minimal to no water.

The City of Strongsville said Cleveland Water stated water pressure repairs will take up to 6 hours.

A boil advisory has been issued by Cleveland Water for customers in both cities until further notice.

The water department said people in the affected areas should take these precautions:

•DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT FLUSHING AND BOILING IT FIRST. If possible, remove aerator screens and flush all taps used for drinking and cooking for at least 3 minutes. Reattachaerators. Fill a clean pot or kettle withCOLD water. Bring water to a rolling boil and let it boil for at least 3 minutes. Let the water cool before using or use bottled water. Store boiled water in a container covered with a lid and if possible, in the refrigerator. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food/baby formula preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

• Waterborne illness may include nausea,vomitingand stomach discomfort. If you experience one or more of these symptoms and they persist, contact your doctor. People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly people may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.

Cleveland Water has no evidenceat this timethat the water system is contaminated. The possibility, however, does exist that the water system is contaminatedand isissuing this advisory as a precaution. This advisory will remain in effect until lifted by Cleveland Water.

